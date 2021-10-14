Evedo (EVED) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00231481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00094734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,483,862 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

