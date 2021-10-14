EvenCoin Achieves Market Cap of $99,193.14 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $99,193.14 and approximately $201,876.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.16 or 0.00511573 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.97 or 0.01015576 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

