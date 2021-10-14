Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.88 Million

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post sales of $53.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.40 million and the highest is $64.70 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $21.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $192.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after purchasing an additional 722,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,252,000 after purchasing an additional 572,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,122,000 after buying an additional 822,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.