Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report sales of $53.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $21.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $192.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EB opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $6,469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,160 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $2,750,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $4,345,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.