Evercore ISI Cuts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $67.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE TEX opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. Terex has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.