Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.75.

Shares of RE stock opened at $266.19 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.57 and its 200-day moving average is $258.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

