Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.65. 15,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,134. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

