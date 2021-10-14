Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.82

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $11.44. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 350 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTZF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

