Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.20 ($37.88).

Shares of EVK opened at €27.35 ($32.18) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.88.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

