ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.15 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $865,640.92 and approximately $10,640.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013800 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001220 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 408% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004668 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.