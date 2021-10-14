Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.89. 2,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.32%.

About Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

