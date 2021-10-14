F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.67% of F5 Networks worth $63,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,435,000 after buying an additional 58,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.72. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,728 shares of company stock worth $1,987,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.