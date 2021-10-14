Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.5% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.06% of Facebook worth $576,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $328.51. 453,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,509,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,481,633 shares of company stock worth $890,771,287 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

