FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $409.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $415.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,696,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

