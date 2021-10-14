FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.67% of FactSet Research Systems worth $1,226,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $409.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $415.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,997 shares of company stock worth $10,696,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

