FairGame Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $1.52 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001840 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 500.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004984 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00040798 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.