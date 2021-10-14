Falcon Project Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $1,874.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,686.17 or 0.99731964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.94 or 0.06500460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

