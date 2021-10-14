Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

FSS opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 32.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $1,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

