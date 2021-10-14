Feellike Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,290.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00118311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00072449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,708.08 or 0.99985087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06437705 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

