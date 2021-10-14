Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.91. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.33 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

