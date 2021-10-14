Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. 161,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 444% from the average session volume of 29,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRRPF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

