Financial Analysis: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 25.27% 7.34% 6.78% TuSimple N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Simulations Plus and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75 TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92

Simulations Plus currently has a consensus target price of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.63%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $57.15, suggesting a potential upside of 48.41%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than TuSimple.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simulations Plus and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $41.59 million 19.85 $9.33 million $0.56 73.21 TuSimple $1.84 million 4,375.07 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats TuSimple on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc., Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, CA.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

