Financial Review: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) vs. Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Stellantis alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stellantis and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.42%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Stellantis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.40 Ideanomics $26.76 million 34.01 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.42

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Summary

Stellantis beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.