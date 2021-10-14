Financial Survey: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) versus Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sensus Healthcare and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00 DexCom 0 2 13 0 2.87

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.23%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $516.93, indicating a potential downside of 6.78%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than DexCom.

Volatility and Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 7.08 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -9.71 DexCom $1.93 billion 27.84 $493.60 million $3.10 178.87

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -13.60% -10.02% -7.62% DexCom 24.45% 16.17% 6.87%

Summary

DexCom beats Sensus Healthcare on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

