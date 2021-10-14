FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $65.58 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $65.58 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001022 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 786,200,882 coins and its circulating supply is 359,371,322 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.