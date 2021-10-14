Firo (FIRO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.06 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Firo has a total market cap of $88.95 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.17 or 0.00012452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00015880 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,409,317 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

