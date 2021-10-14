First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

