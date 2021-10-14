First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises 1.6% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Natixis raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FCNCA. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $21.60 on Thursday, reaching $857.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,560. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.22 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $858.04 and its 200 day moving average is $842.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

