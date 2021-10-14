First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FFBC opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

