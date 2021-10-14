First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942,546 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.53% of First Horizon worth $145,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,959,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 171,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in First Horizon by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 583,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.52 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.