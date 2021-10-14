First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the September 15th total of 918,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.84 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

