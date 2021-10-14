First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 285,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMBI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

