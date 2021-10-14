First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 147,370 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.80% of First Republic Bank worth $258,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after buying an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $204.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.83 and a 200-day moving average of $190.43. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $207.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

