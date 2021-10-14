First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.36. 25,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $207.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.54.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

