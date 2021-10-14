First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,738 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in First Republic Bank by 147.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 60.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $204.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

