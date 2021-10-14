First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

FSEA opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

