First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. First Solar posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

First Solar stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.20. 2,049,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $112.50.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

