First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.63. 155,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,413% from the average session volume of 10,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61.

