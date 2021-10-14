First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 54.5% in September

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $35.74 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 662.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,919 shares during the period.

