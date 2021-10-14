First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 92,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,529. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

