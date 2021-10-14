First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNK opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

