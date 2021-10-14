First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,868,000.

FAB opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

