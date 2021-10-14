First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GRID opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

