First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Stock Price Up 2.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.37 and last traded at $51.36. Approximately 1,014,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 656,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.

