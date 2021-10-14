First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.77. Approximately 18,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 20,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

