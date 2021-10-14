First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 205.8% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 106,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 43.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 108,938 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 227,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter.

