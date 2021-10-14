First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect First Western Financial to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $224.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYFW. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Western Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.