Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Five9 worth $153,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -219.42 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

