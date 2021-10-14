Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Achieves $70.96 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $70.96 million and approximately $26.56 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00118685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00073142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,028.06 or 0.99684601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.16 or 0.06488819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

