Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of FLS traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $35.60. 701,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,082. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. Flowserve has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

